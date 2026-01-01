$23,988+ GST
2014 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive
2014 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
Certified
$23,988
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # GW8139
- Mileage 148,256 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 BMW 335xi gives you that perfect mix of confidence, class, and excitement every time you get behind the wheel. It feels sporty when you want to enjoy the drive, but still refined enough to make every day feel a little more special.
All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)
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GT Motor Sports Calgary
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403-402-2015