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<p dir=ltr>This 2014 BMW 335xi gives you that perfect mix of confidence, class, and excitement every time you get behind the wheel. It feels sporty when you want to enjoy the drive, but still refined enough to make every day feel a little more special. </p><p><strong> </strong></p><ul><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>In-house financing available (O.A.C.)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)</p></li></ul><p dir=ltr><strong>Open 7 days</strong>: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Location:</strong> 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Contact</strong>: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca</p><p dir=ltr>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included</p><p dir=ltr>AMVIC licensed dealer</p><p dir=ltr>Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)</p><p> </p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

148,256 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ GST
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2014 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14366968

2014 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ GST

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Used
148,256KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B9C53EF588139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GW8139
  • Mileage 148,256 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 BMW 335xi gives you that perfect mix of confidence, class, and excitement every time you get behind the wheel. It feels sporty when you want to enjoy the drive, but still refined enough to make every day feel a little more special. 

 

  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas

  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)

  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals

  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)

  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage

  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3

Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)

Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca

Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included

AMVIC licensed dealer

Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

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403-402-XXXX

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403-402-2015

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$23,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2014 BMW 3 Series