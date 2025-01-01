Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2014 Infiniti QX60 $11,988</strong><br>Location: Red Mile Motors, #10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB</p><p>Ready to elevate your driving experience? This sleek 2014 Infiniti QX60 is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. With a stylish design and spacious interior, its an ideal family vehicle that doesnt compromise on comfort or features. Whether youre cruising through the city or heading out on a road trip, this QX60 will get you there in style and confidence.</p><h3>Key Features:</h3><ul><li>3.5L V6 Engine Powerful and efficient</li><li>All-Wheel Drive Ready for all seasons and road conditions</li><li>Leather Interior Premium feel with heated seats for added comfort</li><li>Navigation System Get where youre going with ease</li><li>Backup Camera Enhanced safety and convenience</li><li>Bluetooth Connectivity Stay connected hands-free</li><li>Spacious 3rd-Row Seating Room for the whole family</li><li>Stylish Alloy Wheels</li></ul><h3>Why Buy From Red Mile Motors?</h3><ul><li>Financing options available for all credit situations</li><li>Extended warranty plans to give you peace of mind</li><li>Friendly, no-pressure sales approach</li><li>Convenient location with easy access</li></ul><p><strong>Call or text today at 825-982-1111</strong> for more details or to schedule a test drive! Dont miss out on this great deal at Red Mile Motors.</p><p><strong>Price: $11,988</strong><br><strong>Location:</strong> #10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1736798502667_40023375826523666 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Infiniti QX60

225,000 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

12092281

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,000KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM1EC549636

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
5.17 Axle Ratio
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Auxiliary rear heater
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
693 kgs
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

2014 Infiniti QX60