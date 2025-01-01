$11,988+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to elevate your driving experience? This sleek 2014 Infiniti QX60 is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. With a stylish design and spacious interior, it's an ideal family vehicle that doesnt compromise on comfort or features. Whether you're cruising through the city or heading out on a road trip, this QX60 will get you there in style and confidence.Key Features:
- 3.5L V6 Engine Powerful and efficient
- All-Wheel Drive Ready for all seasons and road conditions
- Leather Interior Premium feel with heated seats for added comfort
- Navigation System Get where you're going with ease
- Backup Camera Enhanced safety and convenience
- Bluetooth Connectivity Stay connected hands-free
- Spacious 3rd-Row Seating Room for the whole family
- Stylish Alloy Wheels
- Financing options available for all credit situations
- Extended warranty plans to give you peace of mind
- Friendly, no-pressure sales approach
- Convenient location with easy access
Call or text today at 825-982-1111 for more details or to schedule a test drive! Dont miss out on this great deal at Red Mile Motors.
Vehicle Features
