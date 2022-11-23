Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

111,900 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 45 AMG 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 45 AMG 4MATIC

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

111,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9398713
  • Stock #: 138430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2014 Mercedes CLA 45 AMG has 111,900 kms from new. Fully equipped with Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Camera, BSM, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Fresh Inspection with new Tires and Brakes installed. Call us for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

