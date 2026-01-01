$10,500+ GST
Make it Yours
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$10,500
+ GST
Actions
Used
116,399KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX8EZ604819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 37543
- Mileage 116,399 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 2.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37543
Lot #: 951
Reserve Price: $10,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37543
Lot #: 951
Reserve Price: $10,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$10,500
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander