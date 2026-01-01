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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 2.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37543 <br/>Lot #: 951 <br/>Reserve Price: $10,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

116,399 KM

Details Description

$10,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle
14186850

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$10,500

+ GST

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Used
116,399KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX8EZ604819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 37543
  • Mileage 116,399 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 2.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37543
Lot #: 951
Reserve Price: $10,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$10,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander