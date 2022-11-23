$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2014 Nissan 370Z
TOURING
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9334726
- Stock #: 43010B
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 46,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring. Its transmission and Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine will keep you going. This Nissan 370Z features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Viscous Limited Slip Differential, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Systems Monitor, Synthetic Suede & Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Steel Spare Wheel, and Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.