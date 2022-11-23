Menu
2014 Nissan 370Z

46,563 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

TOURING

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9334726
  • Stock #: 43010B

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 46,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring. Its transmission and Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine will keep you going. This Nissan 370Z features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Viscous Limited Slip Differential, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Systems Monitor, Synthetic Suede & Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Steel Spare Wheel, and Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
Satellite Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

