2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 5 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

10539231 Stock #: GT458

GT458 VIN: 3GCUKTEC9FG296155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,585 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

