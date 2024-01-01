Menu
Need a vehicle that has a lot of space? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Sxt 7 Passenger (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: Leather Seats, DVD, Keyless Entry, Rear power sliding doors, Bluetooth, Navigation , Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera ,Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,121 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT Premium /Leather/Navigation/Dvd.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT Premium /Leather/Navigation/Dvd.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,121KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR705163

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,121 KM

Need a vehicle that has a lot of space? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Sxt 7 Passenger (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: Leather Seats, DVD, Keyless Entry, Rear power sliding doors, Bluetooth, Navigation , Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera ,Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan