2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT Premium /Leather/Navigation/Dvd.
Location
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
403-261-5892
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a vehicle that has a lot of space? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Sxt 7 Passenger (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: Leather Seats, DVD, Keyless Entry, Rear power sliding doors, Bluetooth, Navigation , Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera ,Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know.
Vehicle Features
