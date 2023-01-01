Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

147,102 KM

Details Description Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

LIMITED-1 OWNER, PANO ROOF, AC SEATS, NAVI

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

147,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492890
  • Stock #: CM107991
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF7FU107991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Alberta Suv Just Traded In And Wont Last Long ! AWD Xl Limited With 3rd Row Seating And Tons On Great Options,

Options: Leather Interior, Panoramic Roof, Rear Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Power Lift-gate, Premium Sound System, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Power Lift-Gate,  Blind-Spot Monitoring and much more. 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

