2015 Hyundai Veloster
TURBO w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / 6 SPEED / LEATHER
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Marathon Blue Pearl
- Mileage 129,880 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER Hyundai Veloster TURBO comes fully loaded with a responsive 1.6L TURBCOCHARGED motor, 6 SPEED MANUAL transmission, alloy wheels, heated sport leather seats, keyless entry with push start ignition, parking sensors, PANORAMIC ROOF, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, NAVIGATION system, sport-tuned suspension, fog lights, premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, parking camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, antilock disc brakes, traction & stability control, side curtain airbags and much more!!!
