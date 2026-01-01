Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16556
Lot #: 709
Reserve Price: $6,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2015 Jeep Cherokee

203,429 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ GST
2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

13508996

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,900

+ GST

Used
203,429KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS4FW769008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16556
  • Mileage 203,429 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16556
Lot #: 709
Reserve Price: $6,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Jeep Cherokee