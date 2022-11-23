$15,488+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
HIGH ALTITUDE SUNROOF HEATED/LEATHER SEATS
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
163,262KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335101
- Stock #: 295822
- VIN: 1C4NJPAA6FD295822
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 163,262 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP PATRIOT HIGH ALTITUDE WITH 163262 KMS, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT,Power Steering,ABS,Brake Assist,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Fog Lamps,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7