2015 Jeep Patriot

163,262 KM

Details Description Features

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
HIGH ALTITUDE SUNROOF HEATED/LEATHER SEATS

Location

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

163,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9335101
  • Stock #: 295822
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAA6FD295822

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 163,262 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP PATRIOT HIGH ALTITUDE WITH 163262 KMS, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT,Power Steering,ABS,Brake Assist,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Fog Lamps,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

