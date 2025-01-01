$19,997+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RX 350
Base | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,453 KM
Vehicle Description
|
2015 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
This luxury SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 270HP, it’s ideal for those seeking a refined and capable ride with sporty styling.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and F Sport accents
- 8-inch Lexus Display Audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity
- F Sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling and performance
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction in all conditions
- Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats for all-season comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
- Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rearview camera
Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, sporty, and reliable SUV with premium comfort and safety features.
Vehicle Features
