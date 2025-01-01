Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=35><strong data-start=0 data-end=33>2015 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD</strong></p><p data-start=37 data-end=258>This luxury SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a <strong data-start=139 data-end=157>3.5L V6 engine</strong> delivering <strong data-start=169 data-end=178>270HP</strong>, it’s ideal for those seeking a refined and capable ride with sporty styling.</p><h3 data-start=260 data-end=279><strong data-start=264 data-end=277>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=280 data-end=948><li data-start=280 data-end=359><strong data-start=282 data-end=305>Seating for up to 5</strong> with premium leather upholstery and F Sport accents</li><li data-start=360 data-end=450><strong data-start=362 data-end=399>8-inch Lexus Display Audio system</strong> with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity</li><li data-start=451 data-end=521><strong data-start=453 data-end=481>F Sport-tuned suspension</strong> for enhanced handling and performance</li><li data-start=522 data-end=591><strong data-start=524 data-end=549>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for superior traction in all conditions</li><li data-start=592 data-end=673><strong data-start=594 data-end=648>Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats</strong> for all-season comfort</li><li data-start=674 data-end=740><strong data-start=676 data-end=716>Keyless entry with push-button start</strong> for added convenience</li><li data-start=741 data-end=785><strong data-start=743 data-end=761>Power liftgate</strong> for easy cargo access</li><li data-start=786 data-end=839><strong data-start=788 data-end=799>Sunroof</strong> for an open and airy cabin experience</li><li data-start=840 data-end=948><strong data-start=842 data-end=853>Safety:</strong> Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rearview camera</li></ul><p data-start=950 data-end=1055>Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, sporty, and reliable SUV with premium comfort and safety features.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=1057 data-end=1153 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1057 data-end=1153 data-is-last-node=>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

2015 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD

This luxury SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 270HP, it’s ideal for those seeking a refined and capable ride with sporty styling.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and F Sport accents
  • 8-inch Lexus Display Audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity
  • F Sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling and performance
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction in all conditions
  • Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats for all-season comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
  • Power liftgate for easy cargo access
  • Sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
  • Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rearview camera

Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, sporty, and reliable SUV with premium comfort and safety features.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

