$24,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2015 Nissan Murano
PLATINUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$24,990
- Listing ID: 10022193
- Stock #: 20204
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN223438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 98,683 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Nissan Murano PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation, premium BOSE sound system, Blind Spot Detection system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 360-degree parking camera, power liftgate, fog lights, NAVIGATION system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!
