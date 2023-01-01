Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Murano

98,683 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10022193
  2. 10022193
  3. 10022193
  4. 10022193
  5. 10022193
  6. 10022193
  7. 10022193
  8. 10022193
  9. 10022193
  10. 10022193
  11. 10022193
  12. 10022193
  13. 10022193
  14. 10022193
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10022193
  • Stock #: 20204
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN223438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20204
  • Mileage 98,683 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Nissan Murano PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation, premium BOSE sound system, Blind Spot Detection system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 360-degree parking camera, power liftgate, fog lights, NAVIGATION system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Intermittent Wipers, Climate Control, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Brake Assist, Front Side Air Bag, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Satellite Radio, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Nav...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2015 Nissan Murano P...
 98,683 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 39,486 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra T...
 98,325 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory