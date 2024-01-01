$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
Luxury
2015 Toyota Corolla
Luxury
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6A3F61
- Mileage 171,237 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Toyota Corolla is a compact car known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. It typically comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, producing around 132 horsepower. This model year marked the debut of the 11th generation of the Corolla.
Some features you might find in the 2015 Toyota Corolla include:
- Fuel Efficiency: It's known for its excellent fuel economy, making it a popular choice for commuters.
- Safety: Standard safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.
- Interior Comfort: The interior is designed to be comfortable and spacious, with plenty of legroom for passengers.
- Technology: Depending on the trim level, it might include features like a touchscreen interface, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and more.
- Reliability: Toyota's reputation for reliability extends to the Corolla, making it a solid choice for those seeking a dependable vehicle.
