The 2015 Toyota Corolla is a compact car known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. It typically comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, producing around 132 horsepower. This model year marked the debut of the 11th generation of the Corolla.</p><p>Some features you might find in the 2015 Toyota Corolla include:</p><ol><li>Fuel Efficiency: Its known for its excellent fuel economy, making it a popular choice for commuters.</li><li>Safety: Standard safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.</li><li>Interior Comfort: The interior is designed to be comfortable and spacious, with plenty of legroom for passengers.</li><li>Technology: Depending on the trim level, it might include features like a touchscreen interface, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and more.</li><li>Reliability: Toyotas reputation for reliability extends to the Corolla, making it a solid choice for those seeking a dependable vehicle.</li></ol>

2015 Toyota Corolla

171,237 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

Luxury

2015 Toyota Corolla

Luxury

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3FC401574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6A3F61
  • Mileage 171,237 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

The 2015 Toyota Corolla is a compact car known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. It typically comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, producing around 132 horsepower. This model year marked the debut of the 11th generation of the Corolla.

Some features you might find in the 2015 Toyota Corolla include:

  1. Fuel Efficiency: It's known for its excellent fuel economy, making it a popular choice for commuters.
  2. Safety: Standard safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.
  3. Interior Comfort: The interior is designed to be comfortable and spacious, with plenty of legroom for passengers.
  4. Technology: Depending on the trim level, it might include features like a touchscreen interface, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and more.
  5. Reliability: Toyota's reputation for reliability extends to the Corolla, making it a solid choice for those seeking a dependable vehicle.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2015 Toyota Corolla