Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44564 <br/>Lot #: 751 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Out of Province - ON: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> *EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

115,163 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle
14459521

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14459521
  2. 14459521
  3. 14459521
  4. 14459521
  5. 14459521
  6. 14459521
  7. 14459521
  8. 14459521
  9. 14459521
  10. 14459521
  11. 14459521
  12. 14459521
  13. 14459521
  14. 14459521
  15. 14459521
  16. 14459521
  17. 14459521
  18. 14459521
  19. 14459521
  20. 14459521
  21. 14459521
  22. 14459521
  23. 14459521
  24. 14459521
  25. 14459521
  26. 14459521
  27. 14459521
  28. 14459521
  29. 14459521
  30. 14459521
  31. 14459521
  32. 14459521
  33. 14459521
  34. 14459521
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
115,163KM
VIN WVGJV7AX5FW556008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44564
  • Mileage 115,163 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44564
Lot #: 751
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - ON: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
*EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 TRACER AIR SERIES ULTRA LITE 215 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 TRACER AIR SERIES ULTRA LITE 215 0 $12,000 + GST
Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Nissan Murano SL 160,543 KM $6,950 + GST
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 550 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 550 229,426 KM $5,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan