$19,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3
2.0T KOMFORT QUATTRO NAVI BLIND SPOT DETECTION SUNROOF
2016 Audi A3
2.0T KOMFORT QUATTRO NAVI BLIND SPOT DETECTION SUNROOF
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
111,251KM
Used
VIN WAUB8GFF1G1022743
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 111,251 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI A3 QUATTRO KOMFORT WITH ONLY 111,251 KMS, AWD, NAVIGATION, CD/RADIO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PARK ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Heated Mirrors,Tires - Rear Performance,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Sun/Moonroof,Intermittent Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Traction Control,Rain Sensing Wipers,Gene...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Audi A3