Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 5 Series

133,391 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

  1. Video Thumb
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

133,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394825
  • Stock #: GTS5646
  • VIN: WBA5A7C51GG145646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,391 KM

Vehicle Description

We are pleased to offer our absolutely IMMACULATE BMW 528i xDrive!

 

If you know anything about the f10 chassis or the 5 series, you know this is one of the best luxury sedans money can buy.  This beauty comes with the 4 cylinder turbo engine, which has a ton of power but is absolutely amazing on gas. You get the gas mileage of a civic, but  the performance and luxury BMW is known for.

 

This BMW is fully loaded with all the options you could want. Whether you're feeling sporty or scared on the road, the drive control has got you covered - You can switch between comfort, sport and sport+ to meet any driving habits... or fun you might have.

 

This BMW has so much to offer; So much that if we kept going we would probably run out of space in the ad. 

 

Message us today to find out what we're talking about. This beauty wont last long. 

 

All maintenance is done, and up to date. Its in tip top mechanical and cosmetic shape. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this car; She just needs a new owner! 

 

Inspection included.

 

Carfax included.

 

Financing available.

 

$160-350* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved, Mechanical Fitness Assessment Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports South

2019 Kawasaki Vulcan...
 1,615 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Blac...
 138,700 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2003 Harley-Davidson...
 4,366 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Call Dealer

587-432-XXXX

(click to show)

587-432-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory