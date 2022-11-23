$23,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2016 BMW 5 Series
528i xDrive | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9394825
- Stock #: GTS5646
- VIN: WBA5A7C51GG145646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,391 KM
Vehicle Description
We are pleased to offer our absolutely IMMACULATE BMW 528i xDrive!
If you know anything about the f10 chassis or the 5 series, you know this is one of the best luxury sedans money can buy. This beauty comes with the 4 cylinder turbo engine, which has a ton of power but is absolutely amazing on gas. You get the gas mileage of a civic, but the performance and luxury BMW is known for.
This BMW is fully loaded with all the options you could want. Whether you're feeling sporty or scared on the road, the drive control has got you covered - You can switch between comfort, sport and sport+ to meet any driving habits... or fun you might have.
This BMW has so much to offer; So much that if we kept going we would probably run out of space in the ad.
Message us today to find out what we're talking about. This beauty wont last long.
All maintenance is done, and up to date. Its in tip top mechanical and cosmetic shape. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this car; She just needs a new owner!
Inspection included.
Carfax included.
Financing available.
$160-350* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved, Mechanical Fitness Assessment Available
