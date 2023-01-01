Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

108,337 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

108,337KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464100
  • Stock #: 101678
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB8G7101678

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 108,337 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LIMITED LT WITH 108337 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm),Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

