2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
108,337KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464100
- Stock #: 101678
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB8G7101678
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 108,337 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LIMITED LT WITH 108337 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm),Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - F...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7