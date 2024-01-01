Menu
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><p> </p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p> </p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p> </p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p> </p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p> </p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p> </p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p> </p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p> </p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p> </p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p> </p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><p> </p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=utbtByzhZxjjDymo0MG3N%2BRoRqU9niIX</p><p> </p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p> </p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p> </p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><p> </p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,150 KM

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | 7 PASSENGER | DVD PLAYER | $0 DOWN

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | 7 PASSENGER | DVD PLAYER | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

198,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR276318

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,150 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION | AWD | LEATHER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION | AWD | LEATHER | $0 DOWN 158,808 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 COUPE | RED LEATHER | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 COUPE | RED LEATHER | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN 114,556 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S COMFORTLINE | MANUAL | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S COMFORTLINE | MANUAL | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN 136,448 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan