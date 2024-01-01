Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

143,542 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1GT133926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2016 Dodge Journey