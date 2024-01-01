$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
143,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1GT133926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 143,542 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2016 Dodge Journey