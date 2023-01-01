Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 3 , 7 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10049106

10049106 VIN: 1FTFX1EG0GFA02839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 223,716 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.