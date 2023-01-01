$13,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CBR600RR
600cc | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
$13,988
- Listing ID: 9996134
- Stock #: GTP0100
- VIN: JH2PC40G1GK300100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 10,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to ignite your passion for speed and exhilaration with the phenomenal 2016 Honda CBR600RR. This legendary sportbike is built to dominate the track and the streets, delivering an adrenaline-fueled ride that will leave you breathless. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance, the CBR600RR is a true icon in the world of motorcycles.
From the moment you lay eyes on this beauty, you'll be captivated by its aggressive and aerodynamic styling. The sleek lines and bold contours not only make a statement but also enhance the bike's performance by reducing drag and increasing stability. The 2016 CBR600RR exudes a sense of purpose and power, demanding attention wherever it goes.
Beneath its striking exterior lies a high-revving 599cc inline-four engine that delivers exhilarating performance with every twist of the throttle. Experience an instant surge of power as the engine roars to life, propelling you forward with astonishing acceleration. The CBR600RR's responsive and precise handling allows you to effortlessly maneuver through corners, inspiring confidence and pushing your limits on every ride.
Equipped with advanced technology, the CBR600RR ensures that you stay at the cutting edge of performance. The innovative electronic fuel injection system optimizes fuel delivery, providing a seamless and efficient power delivery in all conditions. The result? Unmatched throttle response and a thrilling riding experience that keeps you in complete control.
But the CBR600RR isn't just about power—it also offers a range of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. The sporty riding position and ergonomics provide optimal control and minimize fatigue, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the thrill of the ride. With advanced braking systems and suspension, the CBR600RR ensures precise handling and stopping power, giving you the confidence to push the limits and conquer any road.
As a true track-ready machine, the 2016 CBR600RR comes with a range of performance-enhancing features, including adjustable suspension, lightweight wheels, and a race-inspired exhaust system. These components not only improve the bike's performance but also enhance its aesthetics, making it a true head-turner wherever you go.
If you're a thrill-seeker seeking the ultimate adrenaline rush, the 2016 Honda CBR600RR is the perfect companion. Its stunning design, blistering performance, and advanced technology make it a force to be reckoned with. Experience the raw power and precision of this legendary sportbike and discover a whole new level of excitement on two wheels. Get ready to leave your rivals in the dust and make every ride an unforgettable adventure. Are you ready to unleash the beast within?
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
