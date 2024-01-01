$24,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-Sunroof-Back up Cam-AWD-LOW KM
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CM111433
- Mileage 124,344 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CR-V EX Introducing the 2016 Honda CR-V! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Honda prioritized practicality efficiency and style by including: delay-off headlights power door mirrors and heated door mirrors and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower and for added security dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
