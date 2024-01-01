Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 Honda CR-V EX Introducing the 2016 Honda CR-V! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Honda prioritized practicality efficiency and style by including: delay-off headlights power door mirrors and heated door mirrors and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood youll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower and for added security dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. </p><p> </p><p>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</p><p>APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA</p><p>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br /><br />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. </p><p> </p><p>FAST APPROVALS </p>

2016 Honda CR-V

124,344 KM

Details Description Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-Sunroof-Back up Cam-AWD-LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-Sunroof-Back up Cam-AWD-LOW KM

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

  1. 1704235942
  2. 1704236069
  3. 1704236072
  4. 1704236075
  5. 1704236078
  6. 1704236081
  7. 1704236083
  8. 1704236085
  9. 1704236088
  10. 1704236091
  11. 1704236094
  12. 1704236097
  13. 1704236099
  14. 1704236102
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hkrm4h53gh111433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CM111433
  • Mileage 124,344 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda CR-V EX Introducing the 2016 Honda CR-V! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Honda prioritized practicality efficiency and style by including: delay-off headlights power door mirrors and heated door mirrors and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower and for added security dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-Sunroof-Back up Cam-AWD-LOW KM for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Honda CR-V EX-Sunroof-Back up Cam-AWD-LOW KM 124,344 KM $24,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus IS IS300-Push button Start-Back up Cam-Leather for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Lexus IS IS300-Push button Start-Back up Cam-Leather 99,850 KM $36,997 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima S-2.5-Bluetooth-Push Button Start-Low KM for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Altima S-2.5-Bluetooth-Push Button Start-Low KM 124,460 KM $13,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V