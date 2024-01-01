$33,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX 350
F SPORT w/ HUD / MARK LEVINSON SOUND / PANO ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20487
- Mileage 123,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Lexus RX350 F SPORT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, front & rear parking sensors, panoramic 360-degree parking camera, heated / cooled sport seats with memory settings, 12.3-inch screen with NAVIGATION, premium 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, Heads Up Display, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive triple LED headlights, heated tilt & telescoping F SPORT steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, power liftgate, LED fog lights, dual zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
