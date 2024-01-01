Menu
This Lexus RX350 F SPORT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, front & rear parking sensors, panoramic 360-degree parking camera, heated / cooled sport seats with memory settings, 12.3-inch screen with NAVIGATION, premium 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, Heads Up Display, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive triple LED headlights, heated tilt & telescoping F SPORT steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, power liftgate, LED fog lights, dual zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2016 Lexus RX 350

123,500 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT w/ HUD / MARK LEVINSON SOUND / PANO ROOF

2016 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT w/ HUD / MARK LEVINSON SOUND / PANO ROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,500KM
Used
VIN 2T2BZMCA3GC026842

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20487
  Mileage 123,500 KM

This Lexus RX350 F SPORT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, front & rear parking sensors, panoramic 360-degree parking camera, heated / cooled sport seats with memory settings, 12.3-inch screen with NAVIGATION, premium 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, Heads Up Display, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive triple LED headlights, heated tilt & telescoping F SPORT steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, power liftgate, LED fog lights, dual zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Wheel Locks, All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Rear Defrost, Power Liftgate, Heated Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Power Door Locks, Rain Sensing Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Folding Mirrors, Tires - Front Performance, Integrated Tur...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2016 Lexus RX 350