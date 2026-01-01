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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38980 <br/>Lot #: 406 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * MACK MP8 TURBO DIESEL - 25,215 HOURS * * GVWR 24132 KG * * CVIP 09/2025 * * REAR BRAKES LOCKED UP * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Mack CXU613

1,093,008 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Mack CXU613

T/A

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14283941

2016 Mack CXU613

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
1,093,008KM
VIN 1M1AW07Y4GM054502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 38980
  • Mileage 1,093,008 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38980
Lot #: 406
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* MACK MP8 TURBO DIESEL - 25,215 HOURS * * GVWR 24132 KG * * CVIP 09/2025 * * REAR BRAKES LOCKED UP *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Mack CXU613