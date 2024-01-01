Menu
The 2016 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Nissan. Here are some key features and specifications:</p><p>Engine Options: The 2016 Rogue typically comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, producing around 170 horsepower.</p><p>Transmission: Most models are equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), providing smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy.</p><p>Fuel Efficiency: The 2016 Rogue offers competitive fuel efficiency for its class, with front-wheel-drive models typically achieving around 26-28 miles per gallon (MPG) in combined city and highway driving, and all-wheel-drive models slightly lower.</p><p>Interior: The interior of the 2016 Rogue is spacious and comfortable, with seating for five passengers. It offers a variety of features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and available navigation system.</p><p>Cargo Space: The Rogue is known for its versatile cargo area. With the rear seats folded down, it provides ample cargo space for carrying larger items.</p><p>Safety Features: Standard safety features on the 2016 Rogue include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera.</p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC756406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Nissan. Here are some key features and specifications:

Engine Options: The 2016 Rogue typically comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, producing around 170 horsepower.

Transmission: Most models are equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), providing smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy.

Fuel Efficiency: The 2016 Rogue offers competitive fuel efficiency for its class, with front-wheel-drive models typically achieving around 26-28 miles per gallon (MPG) in combined city and highway driving, and all-wheel-drive models slightly lower.

Interior: The interior of the 2016 Rogue is spacious and comfortable, with seating for five passengers. It offers a variety of features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and available navigation system.

Cargo Space: The Rogue is known for its versatile cargo area. With the rear seats folded down, it provides ample cargo space for carrying larger items.

Safety Features: Standard safety features on the 2016 Rogue include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

2016 Nissan Rogue