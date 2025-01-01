2016 Nissan Rogue

Menu
<div>2016 NISSAN ROUGE S WITH 139529 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, POWER WINDOW LOCK SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
12131181

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

Used
139,529KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8GC764485

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 139,529 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN ROUGE S WITH 139529 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, POWER WINDOW LOCK SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated Mirrors,ABS,Tires - Front All-Season,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Power Door Locks,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Brake Assist,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Rear Spoiler,Tire...

403-291-0891

