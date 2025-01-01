$13,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Rogue
S BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
2016 Nissan Rogue
S BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,529KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV8GC764485
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 139,529 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 NISSAN ROUGE S WITH 139529 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, POWER WINDOW LOCK SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Mirrors,ABS,Tires - Front All-Season,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Power Door Locks,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Brake Assist,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Rear Spoiler,Tire...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2023 Chrysler 300 300 Touring L AWD REMOTE START NAVI BACKUP CAM LEATHER 20,833 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i 110,199 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titanium LEATHER SEATS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 207,530 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2016 Nissan Rogue