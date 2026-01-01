$49,995+ GST
2016 Scarab 195
ID
2016 Scarab 195
ID
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
$49,995
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
?? 2016 SCARAB 195 ID – SPORTY | RELIABLE | SUMMER READY!
Hit the water in style with this well-maintained 2016 Scarab 195 ID – a perfect mix of performance, comfort, and fun. Whether you're cruising the lake or towing tubes, this jet boat is built to deliver.
?? KEY FEATURES:
* Rotax 250 Engine – strong power & smooth acceleration
* Only 120 hours
* Spacious seating layout – great for family & friends
* Premium interior with modern styling
* Bluetooth sound system
* Swim platform with ladder – perfect for watersports
* Bimini top for shade
* Plenty of storage throughout
?? SPECS:
* Year: 2016
* Length: 19.5 ft
* Condition: Great condition
* Engine: Rotax 250 Jet Drive
* Hours: 120
* Trailer: Included
?? WHY THIS BOAT?
* Jet drive (no prop) = safer & ideal for shallow water
* Easy to drive and maneuver
* Lower maintenance than traditional boats
* Clean, dependable, and ready for the water
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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