Menu
Account
Sign In
?? 2016 SCARAB 195 ID – SPORTY | RELIABLE | SUMMER READY! Hit the water in style with this well-maintained 2016 Scarab 195 ID – a perfect mix of performance, comfort, and fun. Whether youre cruising the lake or towing tubes, this jet boat is built to deliver. ?? KEY FEATURES: * Rotax 250 Engine – strong power & smooth acceleration * Only 120 hours * Spacious seating layout – great for family & friends * Premium interior with modern styling * Bluetooth sound system * Swim platform with ladder – perfect for watersports * Bimini top for shade * Plenty of storage throughout ?? SPECS: * Year: 2016 * Length: 19.5 ft * Condition: Great condition * Engine: Rotax 250 Jet Drive * Hours: 120 * Trailer: Included ?? WHY THIS BOAT? * Jet drive (no prop) = safer & ideal for shallow water * Easy to drive and maneuver * Lower maintenance than traditional boats * Clean, dependable, and ready for the water

2016 Scarab 195

Details Description

$49,995

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Scarab 195

ID

Watch This Vehicle
13974786

2016 Scarab 195

ID

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

?? 2016 SCARAB 195 ID – SPORTY | RELIABLE | SUMMER READY!

Hit the water in style with this well-maintained 2016 Scarab 195 ID – a perfect mix of performance, comfort, and fun. Whether you're cruising the lake or towing tubes, this jet boat is built to deliver.

?? KEY FEATURES:

* Rotax 250 Engine – strong power & smooth acceleration
* Only 120 hours
* Spacious seating layout – great for family & friends
* Premium interior with modern styling
* Bluetooth sound system
* Swim platform with ladder – perfect for watersports
* Bimini top for shade
* Plenty of storage throughout

?? SPECS:

* Year: 2016
* Length: 19.5 ft
* Condition: Great condition
* Engine: Rotax 250 Jet Drive
* Hours: 120
* Trailer: Included

?? WHY THIS BOAT?

* Jet drive (no prop) = safer & ideal for shallow water
* Easy to drive and maneuver
* Lower maintenance than traditional boats
* Clean, dependable, and ready for the water

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2016 Scarab 195 ID for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Scarab 195 ID 0 $49,995 + GST
Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum 116,621 KM $16,998 + GST
Used 2017 Audi A3 TECHNIK for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Audi A3 TECHNIK 116,912 KM $19,998 + GST

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ GST>

Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2016 Scarab 195