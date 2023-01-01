Menu
2016 Suzuki GSXR1000

18,453 KM

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2016 Suzuki GSXR1000

2016 Suzuki GSXR1000

Sport | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2016 Suzuki GSXR1000

Sport | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Sale

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

18,453KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9783163
  • Stock #: GTP0167
  • VIN: JS1GT78B1G2100167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,453 KM

Vehicle Description

 

CALL/Text : 587-432-3333

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!


-UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5


****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer's personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.).

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Warranty

Warranty Available

