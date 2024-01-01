2017 Acura MDX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C<br /><br /><br /><br />GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!<br /><br /><br /><br />We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM<br /><br /><br /><br />- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!<br /><br /><br /><br />- INSTANT APPROVALS!!<br /><br /><br /><br />- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue<br /><br /><br /><br />- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!<br /><br /><br /><br />- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!<br /><br /><br /><br />- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE<br /><br /><br /><br />CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!<br /><br /><br /><br />LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) <br /><br /><br /><br />All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!<br /><br /><br />REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!<br /><br /><br /><br />AMVIC LICENSED DEALER<br /><br /><br /><br />Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. <br /><br /><br /><br />Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2017 Acura MDX

206,465 KM

Details Description

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Acura MDX

LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 11303609
  2. 11303609
  3. 11303609
  4. 11303609
  5. 11303609
  6. 11303609
  7. 11303609
  8. 11303609
  9. 11303609
  10. 11303609
  11. 11303609
  12. 11303609
  13. 11303609
  14. 11303609
  15. 11303609
  16. 11303609
  17. 11303609
  18. 11303609
  19. 11303609
  20. 11303609
  21. 11303609
  22. 11303609
  23. 11303609
  24. 11303609
  25. 11303609
  26. 11303609
  27. 11303609
  28. 11303609
  29. 11303609
  30. 11303609
  31. 11303609
  32. 11303609
  33. 11303609
  34. 11303609
  35. 11303609
  36. 11303609
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
206,465KM
Used
VIN 5FRYD4H44HB501782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 206,465 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!



We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM



- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!



- INSTANT APPROVALS!!



- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue



- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!



- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!



- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE



CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!



LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 



All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!


REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!



AMVIC LICENSED DEALER



Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 



Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Acura MDX LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Acura MDX LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | $0 DOWN 206,465 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE SULEV | AWD | LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE SULEV | AWD | LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | $0 DOWN 100,083 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 109,238 KM $329,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX