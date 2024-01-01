Menu
2017 AUDI A4 ALLROAD PREMIUM PLUS WAGON WITH 125601 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

2017 Audi A4

125,601 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

Allroad PREMIUM PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

12050062

2017 Audi A4

Allroad PREMIUM PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,601KM
VIN WA18NAF43HA050900

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 125,601 KM

2017 AUDI A4 ALLROAD PREMIUM PLUS WAGON WITH 125601 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Turbocharged,ABS,Privacy Glass,Power Door Locks,Sun/Moonroof,Power Mirror(s),Power Liftgate,Heated Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Intermittent Wipers,Rear Defrost,Brake Assist,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Remote Trunk Release,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Audi A4