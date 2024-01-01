$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black, cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze has the following options: ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) steel with full bolt-on wheel covers, Wheel, spare, none, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power, remote, and Tires, 195/65R15 all-season, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
