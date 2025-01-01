Menu
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE makes everyday life feel smoother, calmer, and way more under control, like you finally have space to breathe. Its the kind of van that turns busy days into easy ones, wrapping your whole crew in comfort and making every drive feel like a win. 

All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas 
In-house financing available (O.A.C.) 
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals 
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues) 
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage 
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.) 

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103 
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental) 
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca 
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included 
AMVIC licensed dealer 
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

219,012 KM

$9,988

+ GST
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE, SXT, Express

13317908

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE, SXT, Express

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$9,988

+ GST

Used
219,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3HR877596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,012 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE makes everyday life feel smoother, calmer, and way more under control, like you finally have space to breathe. Its the kind of van that turns busy days into easy ones, wrapping your whole crew in comfort and making every drive feel like a win.

All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)







Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$9,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan