$9,988+ GST
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE, SXT, Express
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$9,988
+ GST
Used
219,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3HR877596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 219,012 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE makes everyday life feel smoother, calmer, and way more under control, like you finally have space to breathe. Its the kind of van that turns busy days into easy ones, wrapping your whole crew in comfort and making every drive feel like a win.
All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
