<p><strong>You can always win with price and quality.</strong><strong></strong></p><p><em><strong>2017 Ford Escape SE - Stylish Black Exterior with Luxurious Brown Interior</strong></em></p><p>Step into luxury and functionality with this 2017 Ford Escape SE, featuring a striking black exterior paired with a refined brown interior. Designed for comfort and versatility, this compact SUV is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality, ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> Powered by a responsive 1.5L EcoBoost engine, offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> The impeccably brown interior features premium materials and ample space for up to five passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone.</li><li><strong>Technology:</strong> Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-zone climate control for enhanced convenience and entertainment on the go.</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> This model includes essential safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, prioritizing your safety and peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Cargo Space:</strong> Versatile cargo area with flexible rear seating configurations, making accommodating your gear for any adventure easy.</li></ul><p>Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths, this 2017 Ford Escape SE in black with a luxurious brown interior offers a premium driving experience. Its stylish design and practical features make it an excellent choice for individuals and families looking for both comfort and style.</p><p><strong>Specifications:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Model:</strong> 2017 Ford Escape SE</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Brown</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 154000 km</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> 15999$</li><li><strong>Location:</strong> </li></ul><p>Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and discover why the 2017 Ford Escape SE is the perfect vehicle for you.</p><p>OURS SPECIAL: Put your price and get the CAR.</p><p>                          Get a 4-year comprehensive warranty and SLEEP WELL.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

154,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD1HUB06939

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

"You can always win with price and quality."

2017 Ford Escape SE - Stylish Black Exterior with Luxurious Brown Interior

Step into luxury and functionality with this 2017 Ford Escape SE, featuring a striking black exterior paired with a refined brown interior. Designed for comfort and versatility, this compact SUV is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality, ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways.

  • Engine: Powered by a responsive 1.5L EcoBoost engine, offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
  • Interior: The impeccably brown interior features premium materials and ample space for up to five passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone.
  • Technology: Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-zone climate control for enhanced convenience and entertainment on the go.
  • Safety: This model includes essential safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, prioritizing your safety and peace of mind.
  • Cargo Space: Versatile cargo area with flexible rear seating configurations, making accommodating your gear for any adventure easy.

Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths, this 2017 Ford Escape SE in black with a luxurious brown interior offers a premium driving experience. Its stylish design and practical features make it an excellent choice for individuals and families looking for both comfort and style.

  • Model: 2017 Ford Escape SE
  • Exterior Color: Black
  • Interior Color: Brown
  • Mileage: 154000 km
  • Price: 15999$
  • Location: 

Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and discover why the 2017 Ford Escape SE is the perfect vehicle for you.

OURS SPECIAL: Put your price and get the CAR.

                          Get a 4-year comprehensive warranty and SLEEP WELL.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2017 Ford Escape