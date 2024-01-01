$15,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
"You can always win with price and quality."
2017 Ford Escape SE - Stylish Black Exterior with Luxurious Brown Interior
Step into luxury and functionality with this 2017 Ford Escape SE, featuring a striking black exterior paired with a refined brown interior. Designed for comfort and versatility, this compact SUV is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality, ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
Key Features:
- Engine: Powered by a responsive 1.5L EcoBoost engine, offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
- Interior: The impeccably brown interior features premium materials and ample space for up to five passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone.
- Technology: Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-zone climate control for enhanced convenience and entertainment on the go.
- Safety: This model includes essential safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, prioritizing your safety and peace of mind.
- Cargo Space: Versatile cargo area with flexible rear seating configurations, making accommodating your gear for any adventure easy.
Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths, this 2017 Ford Escape SE in black with a luxurious brown interior offers a premium driving experience. Its stylish design and practical features make it an excellent choice for individuals and families looking for both comfort and style.
Specifications:
- Model: 2017 Ford Escape SE
- Exterior Color: Black
- Interior Color: Brown
- Mileage: 154000 km
- Price: 15999$
- Location:
Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and discover why the 2017 Ford Escape SE is the perfect vehicle for you.
OURS SPECIAL: Put your price and get the CAR.
Get a 4-year comprehensive warranty and SLEEP WELL.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
403-817-5595