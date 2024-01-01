$22,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
EX-DEALER SERVICED-LOW KM-SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM
2017 Honda HR-V
EX-DEALER SERVICED-LOW KM-SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,951 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a local, recent arrival with full dealer service history! Features include a 1.8 Liter 16 Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4 Cylinder Engine with a CVT Transmission, 6-way manual adjusting driver seat, heated cloth seats, engine immobilizer, alloy wheels, emergency braking assist with brake hold, 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 6 speakers, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, RearView Camera, Proximity Key Entry System with Pushbutton Start, Security System, 60/40 Split 2nd-Row, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display and so much more!
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179.
FAST APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
Email Crossroads Motors
Crossroads Motors
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-804-6179