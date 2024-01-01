2017 Honda HR-V

Menu
This is a local, recent arrival with full dealer service history! Features include a 1.8 Liter 16 Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4 Cylinder Engine with a CVT Transmission, 6-way manual adjusting driver seat, heated cloth seats, engine immobilizer, alloy wheels, emergency braking assist with brake hold, 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 6 speakers, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, RearView Camera, Proximity Key Entry System with Pushbutton Start, Security System, 60/40 Split 2nd-Row, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display and so much more!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

100,951KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU5H57HM101211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,951 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a local, recent arrival with full dealer service history! Features include a 1.8 Liter 16 Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4 Cylinder Engine with a CVT Transmission, 6-way manual adjusting driver seat, heated cloth seats, engine immobilizer, alloy wheels, emergency braking assist with brake hold, 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 6 speakers, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, RearView Camera, Proximity Key Entry System with Pushbutton Start, Security System, 60/40 Split 2nd-Row, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display and so much more! 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2017 Honda HR-V