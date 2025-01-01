Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a versatile and well-appointed SUV that offers a smooth and comfortable driving experience. With 188,000 km on the odometer, it comes equipped with premium features including leather seating, heated front seats, and a navigation system. The all-wheel drive system ensures confidence in various road conditions, while the spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Additional features include a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, and a user-friendly infotainment system, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer road trips.</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12113120

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1737500270
  2. 1737500278
  3. 1737500278
  4. 1737500277
  5. 1737500275
  6. 1737500277
  7. 1737500278
  8. 1737500278
  9. 1737500278
  10. 1737500278
  11. 1737500278
  12. 1737500278
  13. 1737500276
  14. 1737500277
  15. 1737500277
  16. 1737500277
  17. 1737500277
  18. 1737500276
  19. 1737500276
  20. 1737500277
  21. 1737500277
  22. 1737500276
  23. 1737500276
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3HG425015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a versatile and well-appointed SUV that offers a smooth and comfortable driving experience. With 188,000 km on the odometer, it comes equipped with premium features including leather seating, heated front seats, and a navigation system. The all-wheel drive system ensures confidence in various road conditions, while the spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Additional features include a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, and a user-friendly infotainment system, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer road trips.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2017 RAM 3500 SLT | CUMMINS | LIFTED for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 3500 SLT | CUMMINS | LIFTED 158,000 KM $47,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 189,000 KM $14,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Sentra SV 79,000 KM $21,997 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport