$14,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$14,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a versatile and well-appointed SUV that offers a smooth and comfortable driving experience. With 188,000 km on the odometer, it comes equipped with premium features including leather seating, heated front seats, and a navigation system. The all-wheel drive system ensures confidence in various road conditions, while the spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Additional features include a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, and a user-friendly infotainment system, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer road trips.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Motors
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-817-5595