Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Sonata

164,749 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE24AFXHH525799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10620
  • Mileage 164,749 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Android Auto for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Android Auto 61,300 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT - Leather Seats for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT - Leather Seats 176,505 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman - Rear Camera for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman - Rear Camera 55,100 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata