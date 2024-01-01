$15,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 1.6L SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 1.6L SE
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
403-561-3611
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,143 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is a compact SUV that combines stylish design, a comfortable interior, and advanced technology, making it a popular choice for buyers looking for an affordable yet well-equipped vehicle. The Tucson offers a well-rounded driving experience with a focus on safety, practicality, and value.
If you'd like to book a test drive or have any questions regarding this unit contact us at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Red Mile Motors
Email Red Mile Motors
Red Mile Motors
Call Dealer
403-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-3611