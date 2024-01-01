Menu
The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is a compact SUV that combines stylish design, a comfortable interior, and advanced technology, making it a popular choice for buyers looking for an affordable yet well-equipped vehicle. The Tucson offers a well-rounded driving experience with a focus on safety, practicality, and value.

If you'd like to book a test drive or have any questions regarding this unit contact us at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611

2017 Hyundai Tucson

151,143 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L SE

11952711

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L SE

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

403-561-3611

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,143KM
VIN KM8J3CA2XHU268938

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,143 KM

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is a compact SUV that combines stylish design, a comfortable interior, and advanced technology, making it a popular choice for buyers looking for an affordable yet well-equipped vehicle. The Tucson offers a well-rounded driving experience with a focus on safety, practicality, and value.


If you'd like to book a test drive or have any questions regarding this unit contact us at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.579 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Alloy
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5 touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-3611

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

403-561-3611

2017 Hyundai Tucson