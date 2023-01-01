$19,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
138,314KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10005027
- Stock #: 136950
- VIN: 1C4NJPAB5HD136950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
True Blue Pearl
TIRES: P205/70R16 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25D SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 STYLED STEEL (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
