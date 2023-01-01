Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

138,314 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2017 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

138,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005027
  • Stock #: 136950
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB5HD136950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 136950
  • Mileage 138,314 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

True Blue Pearl
TIRES: P205/70R16 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25D SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 STYLED STEEL (STD)

Back to Top

Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

