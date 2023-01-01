Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1674770910
  2. 1674770910
  3. 1674770910
  4. 1674770910
  5. 1674770908
  6. 1674770909
  7. 1674770909
  8. 1674770911
  9. 1674770910
  10. 1674770909
  11. 1674770909
  12. 1674770907
  13. 1674770910
  14. 1674770905
  15. 1674770910
  16. 1674770910
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552154
  • Stock #: 649622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport has 192,000 kms from new. This Accident free Jeep is newly inspected and ready to hit the trails. Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2017 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 192,000 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 120,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 49,700 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory