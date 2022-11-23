Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

w/ 4MATIC / NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

w/ 4MATIC / NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9389524
  2. 9389524
  3. 9389524
  4. 9389524
  5. 9389524
  6. 9389524
  7. 9389524
  8. 9389524
  9. 9389524
  10. 9389524
  11. 9389524
  12. 9389524
  13. 9389524
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9389524
  • Stock #: 20056
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9HV002176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20056
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes GLC300 comes fully loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHAGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, Blind Spot Detection system, attention assist, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 19-inch alloy wheels, front & rear parking sensors, adaptive suspension dampers, LED daytime running lights, ADAPTIVE LED headlights, NAVIGATION system, parking camera, power lift gate, premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Power Steering, Power Driver Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Keyless Start, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Door Lock...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 83,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 46,000 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Telluride S...
 34,800 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory