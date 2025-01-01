Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 has around 158,000 km and is loaded with upgrades, making it a standout on the road:</p><ul><li>24x14 XF Flow brushed wheels on 33 tires</li><li>KC HiLites Pro Gravity 6 lightbar</li><li>Smittybilt 12k Gen 3 winch</li><li>AFE cold air intake</li><li>5% tint all around</li><li>Heated steering wheel and front seats</li><li>Backup camera</li><li>Power-fold mirrors</li><li>8-inch BDS lift with Fox Racing shocks</li><li>Dual steering stabilizer</li><li>5-inch exhaust</li><li>Gooseneck ball and hookup in the bed</li></ul><p>This truck was professionally rebuilt and certified </p>

2017 RAM 3500

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 3500

SLT | CUMMINS | LIFTED

Watch This Vehicle
12113129

2017 RAM 3500

SLT | CUMMINS | LIFTED

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1737502061
  2. 1737502061
  3. 1737502061
  4. 1737502061
  5. 1737502061
  6. 1737502061
  7. 1737502061
  8. 1737502061
  9. 1737502061
  10. 1737502061
  11. 1737502061
  12. 1737502061
  13. 1737502061
  14. 1737502061
  15. 1737502061
  16. 1737502061
  17. 1737502061
  18. 1737502061
  19. 1737502061
  20. 1737502061
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3DL9HG696932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 has around 158,000 km and is loaded with upgrades, making it a standout on the road:

  • 24x14 XF Flow brushed wheels on 33" tires
  • KC HiLites Pro Gravity 6 lightbar
  • Smittybilt 12k Gen 3 winch
  • AFE cold air intake
  • 5% tint all around
  • Heated steering wheel and front seats
  • Backup camera
  • Power-fold mirrors
  • 8-inch BDS lift with Fox Racing shocks
  • Dual steering stabilizer
  • 5-inch exhaust
  • Gooseneck ball and hookup in the bed

This truck was professionally rebuilt and certified 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Sentra SV 79,000 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Chevrolet Equinox 188,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X6 AWD 4DR XDRIVE50I for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 BMW X6 AWD 4DR XDRIVE50I 0 $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 3500