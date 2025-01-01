$47,997+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
SLT | CUMMINS | LIFTED
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3DL9HG696932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 has around 158,000 km and is loaded with upgrades, making it a standout on the road:
- 24x14 XF Flow brushed wheels on 33" tires
- KC HiLites Pro Gravity 6 lightbar
- Smittybilt 12k Gen 3 winch
- AFE cold air intake
- 5% tint all around
- Heated steering wheel and front seats
- Backup camera
- Power-fold mirrors
- 8-inch BDS lift with Fox Racing shocks
- Dual steering stabilizer
- 5-inch exhaust
- Gooseneck ball and hookup in the bed
This truck was professionally rebuilt and certified
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
2017 RAM 3500