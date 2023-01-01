2017 Suzuki GSX-R600...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,499 + taxes & licensing 6 , 3 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9592708

9592708 Stock #: GTP1477

GTP1477 VIN: JS1GN7FA2H2101477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 6,356 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Mechanical Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.