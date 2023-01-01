Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Suzuki GSX-R600

6,356 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Suzuki GSX-R600

2017 Suzuki GSX-R600

Sport | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Suzuki GSX-R600

Sport | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1675827611
  3. 1675827611
  4. 1675827612
  5. 1675827612
  6. 1675827612
  7. 1675827611
  8. 1675827612
  9. 1675827611
  10. 1675827611
  11. 1675827611
  12. 1675827612
  13. 1675827611
  14. 1675827611
  15. 1675827612
  16. 1675827611
  17. 1675827611
  18. 1675827611
  19. 1675827611
  20. 1675827611
  21. 1675827611
  22. 1675827611
  23. 1675827611
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

6,356KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592708
  • Stock #: GTP1477
  • VIN: JS1GN7FA2H2101477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 6,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something fast but don't want to kill yourself? tired of your 300?
If this is you, It's time for an upgrade and this bike is the one you need.

Whether you are just starting to ride, or even if you have some years under your belt, This GSX-R 600 is more than enough fun.

This GSX-R is a very nimble, and powerful machine. This 600 handles extremely great in the corners, and is a blast on the straights. The lightness and the way this bike hugs you is like no other.

This GSX-R 600 is in showroom condition, you won't find a scratch or scuff.

The 600 comes equipped with some tasteful/helpful modifications such as full body cage (Will save your bike in the event you drop it!), A very nice Carbon covered exhaust and more. This bike is worth the look.

Message me today to check out our awesome bike collection.


Not seeing the bike you want? Reach out, I can help you find it!

Financing available.

Warranty options available.

Carfax available.

 

$100-280* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH, 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, KTM,  Vulcan, Suzuki, Yamaha 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

Vehicle Features

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports South

2017 Suzuki GSX-R600...
 6,356 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2011 BMW S1000RR | $...
 16,386 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2015 Yamaha YZFR1 Sp...
 23,610 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Call Dealer

587-432-XXXX

(click to show)

587-432-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory