$15,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2017 Suzuki GSX-R600
Sport | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9592708
- Stock #: GTP1477
- VIN: JS1GN7FA2H2101477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 6,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for something fast but don't want to kill yourself? tired of your 300?
If this is you, It's time for an upgrade and this bike is the one you need.
Whether you are just starting to ride, or even if you have some years under your belt, This GSX-R 600 is more than enough fun.
This GSX-R is a very nimble, and powerful machine. This 600 handles extremely great in the corners, and is a blast on the straights. The lightness and the way this bike hugs you is like no other.
This GSX-R 600 is in showroom condition, you won't find a scratch or scuff.
The 600 comes equipped with some tasteful/helpful modifications such as full body cage (Will save your bike in the event you drop it!), A very nice Carbon covered exhaust and more. This bike is worth the look.
Message me today to check out our awesome bike collection.
Not seeing the bike you want? Reach out, I can help you find it!
Financing available.
Warranty options available.
Carfax available.
$100-280* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH, 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
Similar to Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, KTM, Vulcan, Suzuki, Yamaha 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.