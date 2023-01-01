Menu
2018 Audi A4

103,129 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Allroad PROGRESSIV NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

2018 Audi A4

Allroad PROGRESSIV NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9704338
  • Stock #: 207521
  • VIN: WA18NAF46JA207521

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 103,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI A4 ALLROAD 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV S TRONIC WITH 103129 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,ABS,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Automatic Headlights,All Wheel Drive,Privacy Glass,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rain Sensing Wipers,Panoramic Roof,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Power Door Locks,Sun...

