Menu
Account
Sign In
This BMW X1 comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, BMWs LEGENDARY xDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheel, fog lights, keyless entry with push start ignition, power liftgate, PANORAMIC ROOF, auto dimming rearview mirror, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, heated power black leather seats with memory settings, heated steering wheel, Heads Up Display, premium sound system, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, LED headlights and much more!!!

2018 BMW X1

58,155 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X1

w/ xDRIVE / NAVI / PANO ROOF / HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

w/ xDRIVE / NAVI / PANO ROOF / HUD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10756949
  2. 10756949
  3. 10756949
  4. 10756949
  5. 10756949
  6. 10756949
  7. 10756949
  8. 10756949
  9. 10756949
  10. 10756949
  11. 10756949
  12. 10756949
  13. 10756949
  14. 10756949
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,155KM
Used
VIN WBXHT3C30J5L28138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20445
  • Mileage 58,155 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW X1 comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, BMW's LEGENDARY xDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheel, fog lights, keyless entry with push start ignition, power liftgate, PANORAMIC ROOF, auto dimming rearview mirror, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, heated power black leather seats with memory settings, heated steering wheel, Heads Up Display, premium sound system, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, LED headlights and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), Power Door Locks, Privacy Glass, ABS, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HD Radio, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL w/ BACK-UP CAM / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL w/ BACK-UP CAM / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS 28,069 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA ULTIMATE w/ TURBO / NAVI / HEADS UP DISPLAY for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai KONA ULTIMATE w/ TURBO / NAVI / HEADS UP DISPLAY 29,723 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE w/ SUPERCHARGED / PANORAMIC ROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE w/ SUPERCHARGED / PANORAMIC ROOF 70,410 KM $46,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1