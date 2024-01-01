$29,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 6 PASSENGER REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
111,316KM
VIN 1FTEW1E51JFC32880
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 111,316 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX WITH 111316 KMS, 6 PASSENGERS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package,Four Wheel Drive,Stability Control,MP3 Player,Rear Head Air Bag,Brake Assist,Satellite Radio,Tires - Front All-Season...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2018 Ford F-150