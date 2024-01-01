Menu
<div>2018 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 5.5 BOX WITH 111316 KMS, 6 PASSENGERS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2018 Ford F-150

111,316 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

Used
111,316KM
VIN 1FTEW1E51JFC32880

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 111,316 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX WITH 111316 KMS, 6 PASSENGERS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package,Four Wheel Drive,Stability Control,MP3 Player,Rear Head Air Bag,Brake Assist,Satellite Radio,Tires - Front All-Season...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford F-150