2018 FORD TRANSIT T-150 148 MEDIUM ROOF WITH 97998 KMS.

2018 Ford Transit

97,998 KM

$31,988

+ GST
2018 Ford Transit

VAN

12908429

2018 Ford Transit

VAN

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$31,988

+ GST

Used
97,998KM
VIN 1FTYE2CM5JKA82702

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 97,998 KM

2018 FORD TRANSIT T-150 148 MEDIUM ROOF WITH 97998 KMS.

Auxiliary Audio Input,Power Steering,Rear Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Rear All-Season,Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Power Door Locks,Steel Wheels,Conventional Spare Tire,Tires - Front All-Season,Brake Assist,Third Passenger Door,AM/FM Stereo,4-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$31,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Ford Transit