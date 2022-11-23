$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2018 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 1.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, and Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (FWD models only.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
