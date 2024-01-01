Menu
font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology with the 2018 Kia Sportage EX. This compact SUV is designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and convenience, making it the ideal choice for your daily commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Under the hood, the Sportage EX is powered by a spirited 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers a responsive and efficient driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The Sportage EX features a bold and contemporary exterior design, with its signature tiger-nose grille, sleek body lines, and dynamic styling. The 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Step inside the well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The EX trim offers leather-trimmed seats, a 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable ride. The 7-inch touchscreen display with UVO eServices, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system keep you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Sportage EX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Whether youre running errands around town or embarking on a road trip, the 2018 Kia Sportage EX offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the exceptional driving experience and versatility of the Sportage EX today.</p>

2018 Kia Sportage

122,375 KM

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

122,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC7J7317518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 317518
  • Mileage 122,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology with the 2018 Kia Sportage EX. This compact SUV is designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and convenience, making it the ideal choice for your daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Under the hood, the Sportage EX is powered by a spirited 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers a responsive and efficient driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.

The Sportage EX features a bold and contemporary exterior design, with its signature tiger-nose grille, sleek body lines, and dynamic styling. The 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.

Step inside the well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The EX trim offers leather-trimmed seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable ride. The 7-inch touchscreen display with UVO eServices, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system keep you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Sportage EX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a road trip, the 2018 Kia Sportage EX offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the exceptional driving experience and versatility of the Sportage EX today.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

2018 Kia Sportage