$24,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
2018 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 317518
- Mileage 122,375 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology with the 2018 Kia Sportage EX. This compact SUV is designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and convenience, making it the ideal choice for your daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Under the hood, the Sportage EX is powered by a spirited 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers a responsive and efficient driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
The Sportage EX features a bold and contemporary exterior design, with its signature tiger-nose grille, sleek body lines, and dynamic styling. The 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.
Step inside the well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The EX trim offers leather-trimmed seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable ride. The 7-inch touchscreen display with UVO eServices, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system keep you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Sportage EX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a road trip, the 2018 Kia Sportage EX offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the exceptional driving experience and versatility of the Sportage EX today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666