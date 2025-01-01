Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE | HOLDIAY SAVINGS! for sale in Calgary, AB

2018 Land Rover Discovery

137,723 KM

Details Features

$19,988

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE | HOLDIAY SAVINGS!

Watch This Vehicle
13317911

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE | HOLDIAY SAVINGS!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 13317911
  2. 13317911
  3. 13317911
  4. 13317911
  5. 13317911
  6. 13317911
  7. 13317911
  8. 13317911
  9. 13317911
  10. 13317911
  11. 13317911
  12. 13317911
  13. 13317911
  14. 13317911
  15. 13317911
  16. 13317911
  17. 13317911
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,723KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALCP2RXXJH746858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

[""]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 176,624 KM $7,988 + GST
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX, EX Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento EX, EX Sport 162,083 KM $15,988 + GST
Used 2018 Ford F-150 | DEMO SPECIAL! for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford F-150 | DEMO SPECIAL! 203,442 KM $19,988 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2018 Land Rover Discovery